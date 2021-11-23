“Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” opens at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, Dec. 3.
The beloved play, based on stories by Barbara Park, is the tale of first grader Junie B. Jones, who is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange.
Only problem is, tattletale May keeps ruining Junie B.’s fun with her antics. And then the real fun begins when Junie B. draws May’s name for the Secret Santa.
Scheming to pay her back, Junie B. thinks she has come up with the perfect plan to teach May a lesson.
But the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill sneaks up on her before she can give you-know-who what she deserves. The holiday story is hilarious and endearing and a lovely way to start the holiday.
The show runs Dec. 3-19. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Additional performances may be added on Saturdays at 2 p.m.
Ticket price is $18. Call 480-837-9661 x3 Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit fhtaz.org.
“Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” is directed by Ross Collins, produced by Marcie Rozalsky.
Special fundraiser
During the production of “Junie B.” Fountain Hills Youth Theater is holding a special fundraiser for teachers A “Teacher Giving Tree” in the lobby will be decorated with school supply ornaments from which audience members can choose. A virtual “Teacher Giving Tree” will also be available to make donations.