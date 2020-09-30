The drive-in version of “Broadway Jukebox” has added outdoor seating for theatergoers.
Visitors can still drive in and watch the show from their cars, but chairs also will be available. Tickets are $45 per carload, while seats are $20 per person.
The show runs each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 10. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Visit fhtaz.org for tickets.
“Broadway Jukebox” is fun and entertaining, with no two shows the same.
During the half-hour before curtain, the cast mingles with the audience (in cars) collecting their jukebox selections for the evening.
Selections are taken backstage where the choices are quickly tallied and the most requested songs compiled. The final list is copied on to a giant whiteboard and posted backstage, just in time for the cast to make its first entrance.
The drive-in theater will be set up in the theater’s parking lot, located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Kern Entertainment LLC is sponsoring the production by supplying its show mobile.
Fountain Hills Theater’s drive-in is the theater’s answer to COVID-19 restrictions. The theater closed its doors in March and has provided a variety of entertainment to patrons including the drive-in performances, Broadway Quarantine Cabaret and other online events.
Theater Executive Director Michael Wallot said the board hopes to reopen the theater in November.