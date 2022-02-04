“Jukebox Memories” is Fountain Hills Theater’s next concert in its “A Series of One Night Stands.”
The show is set for Sunday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger.
Tickets are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The show starts with audience members inserting a coin into the jukebox. The music will take them back in time as the four talented vocalists help theatergoers relive the ‘50s and ‘60s, the era of Poodle skirts, saddle shoes, slicked hair and rock n’ roll.
The live band, featuring Bill Morey on stand-up bass, brings to life classics like “Jailhouse Rock,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Stupid Cupid” and more. The show is presented by Brock Pro Entertainment.
The show takes place at Fountain Hills Theater’s Mainstage, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Patrons are asked to check the theater’s current COVID-19 guidelines for attendance before purchasing tickets.