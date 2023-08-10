When Jason White thinks of “The Addams Family,” his mind rushes back to his childhood when he would watch the animated sitcom that filled his afternoons.

“We didn’t watch Cartoon Network in my family,” White said, who was born in New York but not the part of New York everyone thinks of. “We watched TV Land and Boomerang, so I saw all the oldies and ‘Addams Family,’ the animated show, was always on it.”