high school musical jr..jpg

“High School Musical Jr.” is an upcoming stage show produced by Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) that is based on the 2006 hit Disney Channel movie, “High School Musical.” This show is a one-hour production especially tailored for young actors.

“High School Musical Jr.” features well-known songs including, “We’re All In This Together,” “Bop to the Top,” “Get’cha Head in the Game” and more. It also has dance numbers featuring male and female basketball players and has dance parts for cheerleaders of all ages.