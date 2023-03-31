“High School Musical Jr.” is an upcoming stage show produced by Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) that is based on the 2006 hit Disney Channel movie, “High School Musical.” This show is a one-hour production especially tailored for young actors.
“High School Musical Jr.” features well-known songs including, “We’re All In This Together,” “Bop to the Top,” “Get’cha Head in the Game” and more. It also has dance numbers featuring male and female basketball players and has dance parts for cheerleaders of all ages.
This production is part of a program that PYT Owner Paige Beckman calls, “Theater for Busy Kids.”
“Theater can be a demanding activity, often requiring 15 hours per week for 4-6 weeks. It takes a toll on a busy family. I know that from personal experience,” Beckman said. “It also keeps kids from being able to participate in sports and other activities. We try to be flexible and make our rehearsal process as concise as possible.”
Enrollment is open for youth ages five through 18. Every student has a part in this musical production and kids are not required to be at every rehearsal. This program has something for all experience levels; beginner to advanced. Students participate in a gentle audition process to determine roles.
Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” starts rehearsals on Sunday, April 2, rehearses 10 times and performs on Saturday, May 13, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Students can enroll online to be part of this production at paigeproductionsAZ.com.