The community is invited to attend the production of “High School Musical Jr.,” a stage production based on the 2006 hit Disney channel movie produced by Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT).
“High School Musical Jr.” is a one-hour edition of the hit show tailored for young actors and features well-known songs like, “We’re All In This Together,” “Bop to the Top,” “Get’cha Head in the Game” and more. The show includes dance numbers featuring male and female basketball players and has dance parts for cheerleaders of all ages.
Young performers ages 5-16 represent Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and beyond, including Alex Di Raffaele, Aiden Di Raffaele, Aliya Holzkopf, Amelia Rogalski, Anya Holzkopf, Aria Maan, Bridger Bigney, Bryce Andrews, Caitlin Heany, Caitlin Taweponsomkiat, Claire Robinson, Emma Ferris, Faith Andrews, Gigi Michaels, Gracie Nagela, Harlequin Kohler, Harlow Carponelli, Lydia Hill, Madelyn Yates, Olivia Hillier, Taylor Connolly, Melody Beckman, Myles Perreault, Remy Roberts, Sinclair Galakatos, Stella Buck, Summer Rehbein, Topanga Kohler, Whitney Carponelli and Zane Maatta.
Fountain Hills residents, Bryce Andrews (12) and Sinclair Galakatos (15) play the leads, Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.
“We have some amazing local vocalists in this show,” PYT Owner/Artistic Director Paige Beckman says. “Our leads, Bryce and Sinclair, will knock your socks off with their beautiful voices. The whole cast is very talented. This is a great show to see if you haven’t been to one of our performances before. The show is colorful, energetic, and infectious. You will be clapping along by the end.”
Galakatos says she is excited to play the female lead in the play and wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
“Being a cast member in High School Musical at Paige Productions is phenomenal,” Galakatos said. “Every single person in the cast makes you feel like it's a family because it's so loving and supportive.
Bryce Andrews is excited about the show, especially since he watched the movie when he was younger.
“Growing up, I would watch the High School Musical movie and listen to the soundtrack so it is really fun to play this role and sing this incredible music,” he said. “Two of my favorite activities are basketball and theater, so doing a show that combines them both is really exciting.”
Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” performs Saturday, May 13, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are just $5 and are not available at the door but can be purchased online at paigeproductionsAZ.com.