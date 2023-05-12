high school musical jr..jpg

The community is invited to attend the production of “High School Musical Jr.,” a stage production based on the 2006 hit Disney channel movie produced by Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT).

“High School Musical Jr.” is a one-hour edition of the hit show tailored for young actors and features well-known songs like, “We’re All In This Together,” “Bop to the Top,” “Get’cha Head in the Game” and more. The show includes dance numbers featuring male and female basketball players and has dance parts for cheerleaders of all ages.