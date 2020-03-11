Fountain Hills Theater has announced its 2020-21 season.
Near the end of the annual Broadway in the Hills fundraiser, the new season was revealed by theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill and Youth Artistic Director Ross Collins. The lineup is ambitious:
In the musical series, “Beauty and the Beast” opens Sept. 4 and continues through Sept. 20. Others in the musical series are “Always…Patsy Cline” (Jan. 8-24, 2021); “Victor, Victoria” (Jan. 29 through Feb. 14, 2021); “Something Rotten” (April 23 through May 9, 2021); and “Nunsensations” (May 14-30, 2021).
Leading off the play series is “Misery,” opening Oct. 16 and continuing through Nov. 1. Others in the play series are “Mr. Conservative” (Nov. 6-22) and “Ripcord” (March 23-23, 2021).
The Youth Theater starts the new season with Disney’s “Shrek Jr.” Sept. 18 through Oct. 4. Other productions are “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” (Dec. 4-20); “Little Women” (Feb. 19 through March 7, 2021); Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” (April 2-18, 2020); and Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh Kids” (June 4-20, 2021).
There are three season package options:
The Plays Package – Three plays plus a free holiday show (4 shows for $99).
The Musicals Package – Five musicals plus free holiday show (six shows for $175).
The Season Package – 8 shows plus free holiday show (9 shows for $265).
The 10-ticket season flex pass is available for $300 and can be used in any combination during the nine show season.
The 10-ticket youth season flex pass is offered fr $150 and can be used in any combination during the five show youth season.
Season tickets go on sale to the public Monday, April 6. For more information, visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
The theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.