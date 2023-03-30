Thor.jpg

For those who enjoy Avenger’s movies and 80’s music, “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play,” is for them.

As Thor struggles with the stress of final exams, his brother Loki finds himself under a different sort of pressure. Neither are beneath pranks in the endless competition for their parents’ favor. But underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia.