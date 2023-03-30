For those who enjoy Avenger’s movies and 80’s music, “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play,” is for them.
As Thor struggles with the stress of final exams, his brother Loki finds himself under a different sort of pressure. Neither are beneath pranks in the endless competition for their parents’ favor. But underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia.
Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) presents this hour-long show based on popular Marvel movies featuring 20 young performers between the ages of 6 and 14. The students represent schools from Fountain Hills, Scottsdale and beyond.
“We have a wonderful cast and I think we nailed the casting of both Thor and Loki,” Fountain Hills resident and PYT Owner and Show Director Paige Beckman said. “You’ll see middle school students Jack DePorter and Ethan Gazzo bring teenage Thor and Loki to life. We get a glimpse into what their lives might have been like at school, with their friends and beyond.”
The show also features fight choreography, fencing scenes and other surprises.
The cast includes performers Aiden Di Raffaele, Alex Di Raffaele, Aliya Holzkopf, Anya Holzkopf, Caleb Aberle, Ethan Gazzo, Havish Santhosh, Jacob Aberle, Matthew Schmidt, Myles Perreault, Stefan Shaeffer, Summer Rehbein, Zane Maatta, Melody Beckman, Alana Hale and Stella Buck.
Marvel Spotlight “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play,” performs on Saturday, April 1, at 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com.