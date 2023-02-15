A modern play featuring Marvel Comics characters entitled, “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play,” is coming to Paige Productions this spring.
Kids ages 5 to 18 are invited to participate in this non-musical, one-hour production. Young performers who participate will rehearse eight times and present the show to the public on Saturday, April 1.
In a fraternal premise, as Thor struggles with the stress of final exams his brother, Loki, finds himself under a different sort of pressure. Neither are beneath pranks in the endless competition for their parents’ favor. But underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia.
Paige Beckman is the director of the show and owner of Paige Productions. She has been involved in educational and youth theater for 12 years.
“It is hard to find plays that interest boys. It is even harder to find musicals that interest boys,” Beckman said. “I know lots of talented boys want to be in a show, but they feel uncomfortable dancing or singing. I was so excited to find a non-musical featuring popular Marvel characters.”
“Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” has parts for kids of all ages and experience levels.
“This show is not just about Thor and Loki, it has great parts for girls, too,” Beckman said. “Thor’s mother is a lead in the show, and Thor has three granddaughters who appear in many scenes.
“The production will also have a mini pre-show featuring superheroes and villains from other stories. We think there will be a lot of little kids excited to participate in this as their favorite characters.”
This show is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., concordtheatricals.com. It is written by Christian Borle and based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby
Marvel Spotlight’s “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” starts rehearsals on Feb. 26 and performs Saturday, April 1, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Students can enroll online to be part of this production at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
PYT is a place where kids and teens can find new performance opportunities in the Phoenix East Valley. PYT works under a limited rehearsal schedule allowing students to participate in theater, not just in the summer, but year-round.
This format allows students to participate in other shows, school activities, studio dance programs and sports, while prepping for a theatrical production.