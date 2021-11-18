Auditions for the classic musical “Grease” are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21.
Fountain Hills Theater is staging the ‘50s musical Jan. 28 through Feb. 13. Auditions take place at the theater at 10 a.m. Saturday, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. If needed, callbacks will be Monday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
After a whirlwind summer romance, greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?
Auditioners are asked to sing 16- 32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice and range. An accompanist is provided. This will be followed by a dance audition. A monologue may be requested. Early video auditions - which must be submitted prior to Nov. 20 – may be submitted and can substitute for appearing at the Saturday or Sunday auditions. The video should include a song showing off voice and range and a one-minute dance routine demonstrating the extent of dance training.
If chosen from a video audition, candidates will be required to appear in person at the Monday callbacks. Video auditions should be sent to peter@fhtaz.org. Fountain Hills Theater prefers and encourages auditioners to be vaccinated.
Auditions will be held at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Sign up for auditions by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org.