Tickets for Fountain Hills Theater’s production, “Say Goodnight, Gracie” are available.
The theater has announced the return by popular demand of the hit Broadway play about the world’s favorite and funniest centenarian, George Burns.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” plays Jan. 7-23. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
George Burns, whose career spanned years of American entertainment history, is now “miraculously alive and kicking” in a stunning tour de force.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” played to enthusiastic audiences and reviews when it opened in Fountain Hills in the 2021-22 season in August.
“Say Goodnight, Gracie” is directed by Noel Irick and stars FHT’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill as George Burns. The play is written by Rupert Holmes.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.