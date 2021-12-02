Fountain Hills Theater favorite Alex Gonzalez brings his celebration of classic Las Vegas to the FHT stage for a one-time only performance not to be missed.
The show is set for Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. They are available through the box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Gonzalez and his special guests bring back the days of highballs and high rollers, Elvis and Frank and everything that made Vegas, Vegas. Expect to be swooning to songs like, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and “Now and Forever;” and rockin’ to Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas.”
Gonzalez was most recently seen onstage at Fountain Hills Theater in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Lend Me A Tenor,” and “Grand Hotel.” Long-time patrons will remember him from “South Pacific,” “Fiddler on the Roof, “The Full Monty” and “Oklahoma.”
“I have been performing in the Valley for over 30 years with many local theater companies,” Gonzalez said. “But Fountain Hills Theater has been not just another theater company where I’ve performed. It has been more like a home to me, having been in over 50 productions, starting with “The Music Man,” in 1991.”
“Alex Gonzalez: Vegas Revisited” plays at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.