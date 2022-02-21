Tickets for Fountain Hills Youth Theater’s YABOY presentation are on sale.
This year’s production, “Little Women,” runs Feb. 25 through March 6.
Tickets are $18. To purchase, call 480-837-9661, x3 or visit fhtaz.org. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“Little Women” is based on the book by Louisa May Alcott. It is directed by Ross Collins and produced by Aimee Avery.
The YABOY is the acronym for Young Actors Benefiting Other Youth.
Each year for the past 19 seasons young actors have set aside one show as a special production to examine issues young people face in life and then partner with a local non-profit organization that helps youth in that field. This year, the theater is partnering with Fountain Hills Library Association. In past seasons the Youth Theater has tackled such topics as teen homelessness, literacy, eating disorders and even teen suicide.
The show will play at Fountain Hills Youth Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Masks are required at all times for audience members while indoors.