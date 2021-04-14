Saturday Night Follies. A time when theater patrons can experience the hidden talents of local dignitaries, club members, business people and more.
Fountain Hills Theater is bringing “An Evening of Community Follies” to the Kern Entertainment outdoor stage Saturday, April 17. The event, the theater’s annual Broadway in the Hills, gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
If needed, an April 18 rain date will be utilized. Should the show sell out, a pay-per-view option will be available. Andrew Day with DayLite Films is donating the videotaping of the show.
Reservations are being taken now. Organizers are encouraging those interested in buying tickets to hurry. There are only a few spots left.
Tickets are $75 per person. Reservations may be made by calling the theater, 480-837-9661, ext. 3., or by visiting fhtaz.org. Details on the pay-per-view option will be available at the theater.
The special event will feature local officials, business people, club luminaries, along with Fountain Hills Theater performers.
Some of the local performers include Mayor Ginny Dickey, past mayors Jay Schlum and Jon Beydler, current and past council members Mike Scharnow, Alan and Cynthia Magazine, Peggy and Dave McMahon, Sharon Grzybowski, Rick Melendez, Joe Bill, Nick DePorter, Tait Elkie and Don Lawrence.
Also participating are Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betsy LaVoie along with chamber staff and board members, Fountain Hills Realtors, Fountain Hills and Four Peaks Rotary clubs, Kiwanis clubs, Four Peaks Women’s Club, Fountain View Village, FHUSD School Board members, teachers, students, alumni and other community organizations and clubs.
The evening will be hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Liza Minelli, performed by the multi-talented Patrick Russo, along with other celebrity impersonators.
Each party will be seated in its own socially-distanced bubble, which can seat up to 10 people. Appetizers, sponsored by Phil’s Filling Station, will be served and a cash bar will be onsite.
Masks are required in public areas when not seated.
Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of its patrons, staff and performers. CDC safety recommendations will be closely followed, as well as local guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be located through the facility, and the wearing of masks inside the facilities will be required as currently mandated by Maricopa County.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. The outdoor stage is sponsored by Kern Entertainment.