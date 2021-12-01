Fountain Hills Youth Theater is holding a special fundraiser during the production of “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells.”
A “Teacher Giving Tree” in the lobby is decorated with school supply ornaments audience members can choose from. A virtual “Teacher Giving Tree” will also be available.
“Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” is directed by Ross Collins and produced by Marcie Rozalsky. The cast is as follows: Anthony Alcorn, Sarah Brisco, Ross Collins, Makayla Lopez, Zane Maata, Jay Melberg, Makena Meyer, Giselle Schmidt, Amelia Tomasello and Adam Oberg. Costumes designer is Suzanne Tomasello with, properties by Marcie Rozalsky, Hair and makeup are by Aimee Avery, stage manager is Sarah Brisco and booth tech is Birdie Flowers.
Junie B. Jones, first-grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.'s fun. When Junie B. draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves?
The story is based on the book series by Barbara Park.
“Junie B.” runs through Dec. 19, with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18. Call 480-837-9661, ext. 3, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or purchase online at fhtaz.org.