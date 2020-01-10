Patrick Walsh continues on the stage at Fountain Hills Theater with the one-man tour de force, “Fully Committed,” Friday, Jan. 8.
“Fully Committed” will play through Jan. 19. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
In this devastatingly funny comedy, Sam, played by Walsh, associate artistic director of Southwest Shakespeare Company, is a struggling actor who earns a living taking reservations for one of Manhattan’s high-end food temples. He answers three different phones, gives voice to more than 40 characters, among them the harried but even-tempered central character, Sam.
Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics – a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can Sam manage to look out for himself?
In between the reservation calls, the phone lines also light up with news that Sam’s best frenemy has a callback for a role at Lincoln Center. To rub it in, his agent tells him he just doesn’t have the cojones for the roles he’s been going up for. And then there’s poor old Dad, recently widowed, who calls from Ohio hoping against hope that Sam will make it to his empty home for Christmas.
Individual tickets are $33 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“Fully Committed” is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed Peter J. Hill.