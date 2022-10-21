“Frozen KIDS” is coming to Fountain Hills. This lively musical theater class and show are presented at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and directed by Paige Beckman and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT).
This class starts on Oct. 23 and performs two big shows for the public on Saturday, Dec. 10. Enrollment is open for youth ages five through 15. Every student has a part in this musical production and kids are not required to be at every rehearsal. This program has something for all experience levels, beginning to advanced.
“Frozen KIDS” is a 30-minute musical designed for elementary school-aged performers and based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The show also offers parts for both male and female performers.
The class rehearses just eight times between Oct. 23 and Dec. 10. The program is called Theater for Busy Kids because PYT operates in a limited rehearsal format, leaving students time to participate in other shows and activities. Enrollments are currently open at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
“You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the celebrated animated film,” Beckman said, Founder of PYT.
Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, and all our favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as new songs from the Broadway production.
“I love ‘Frozen,’” Beckman said. “I never get tired of this show or its music. Kids love being in this production because there is something for everyone.
“Elsa’s ‘magic’ is represented by our youngest performers who dance and sing alongside Elsa. We have three sets of Anna and Elsa combinations that include Young Elsa and Anna, Middle Elsa and Anna and grown-up Elsa and Anna. I love this because more little girls get a chance at one of the parts. We also have Olaf the snowman, Hans, Kristoff, and many other great parts for boys.”
“Frozen KIDS” will perform on Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Ticket prices are $5, (ages 3 and under are free). Tickets will be available at paigeproductionsAZ.com on Nov. 26.