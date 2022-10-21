Frozen.jpg

“Frozen KIDS” is coming to Fountain Hills. This lively musical theater class and show are presented at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and directed by Paige Beckman and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT).

This class starts on Oct. 23 and performs two big shows for the public on Saturday, Dec. 10. Enrollment is open for youth ages five through 15. Every student has a part in this musical production and kids are not required to be at every rehearsal. This program has something for all experience levels, beginning to advanced.