“Frozen KIDS” is a 30-minute musical based on the 2013 Disney film and 2018 Broadway adaptation that is coming to Fountain Hills through the production of Paige Productions Youth Theater. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf and all the favorite characters as they embark on an ice-filled journey of self-discovery and the meaning of true love.
This production of “Frozen KIDS” features 30 local students, ages five to 15, that is sure to prove that “some people are worth melting for.”Adapted for young performers, this musical includes the favorite Frozen songs, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go.”
“Frozen KIDS” will perform on Dec. 10, at 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Ticket prices are $5, (ages 3 and under are free). Tickets are available at paigeproductionsAZ.com.
Tickets are not available at the door. The 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. performances feature special mini front-row seating for young children. “Frozen Kids” will have a maximum of 40 seats per performance.
The cast of “Frozen Kids” include Abigail Hermie as Queen Iduna, Aiden Di Raffaele as Olaf (*3:30 & 5:30 p.m. shows), Alexa Heany as Storyteller three, Aliya Holzkopf as Middle Anna, Amelia Rogalski as Pabbie, Annabelle Goode as Storyteller two, Anya Holzkopf as Middle Elsa, Caitlin Heany as Young Elsa (*3:30 & 5:30 p.m. shows), Emma Ferris as Olaf (*4:30 & 7:30 p.m. shows), Gracie Nagela as Butler and Townsperson 3 and 9, Harlequin Kohler as Young Elsa (*4:30 & 7:30 p.m. shows), Harlow Carponelli as Housekeeper and Townsperson one and seven, Kellen Bryant as Bishop, Townsperson 11 and two, Kennedy Lettieri as Young Anna (*4:30 & 7:30 p.m. shows), Kinley Clark as Anna, Lydia Hill as Costumer, Madelyn Yates as Bulda, Mason as Storyteller four, Myles Perreault as the Duke of Weselton, Noah Rahman as King Agnarr, Remy Roberts as Sven, Stefan Shaeffer as Hans, Whitney Carponelli as Elsa, Zane Maatta as Kristoff, Zoey Rahman as Young Anna (*3:30 and 5:30 p.m. shows) and Claire Robinson, Rosie Stephenson, Finley Hermie, Kai Blankenship, Caitlin Taweponsomkiat and Topanga Kohler as featured dancers.
PYT meets in the Performance Hall at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. PYT can be reached by phone at 480-375-8058 or by email at paigeproductions123@gmail.com.
“Frozen KIDS” is directed by Fountain Hills resident Paige Beckman and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT). Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.
“Frozen KIDS” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.