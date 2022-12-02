Frozen KIDS.jpg

“Frozen KIDS” is a 30-minute musical based on the 2013 Disney film and 2018 Broadway adaptation that is coming to Fountain Hills through the production of Paige Productions Youth Theater. Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf and all the favorite characters as they embark on an ice-filled journey of self-discovery and the meaning of true love.

This production of “Frozen KIDS” features 30 local students, ages five to 15, that is sure to prove that “some people are worth melting for.”Adapted for young performers, this musical includes the favorite Frozen songs, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go.”