Fountain Hills Theater is responding to audience requests and the new CDC guidelines and is moving performances indoors.
In a press release, Artistic Director Peter J. Hill said all performances of “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin” will be move indoors to the Mainstage Theater.
Staff will continue wearing masks when interacting with the public. Hill said masks are highly recommended for all.
The theater will be thoroughly cleaned before each performance. All possible steps will be taken to ensure a clean, safe environment.
The indoor performances begin Friday, May 21.