Tomfoolery

“Tomfoolery” will play from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3 at the Fountain Hills Theater. Cast members are, clockwise from top, Roy Hunt, Megan Farinella, Hilary Hirsch and Wayne Peck.

“From ‘Poisoning Pigeons in the Park’ to numbers about the periodic table, the long-forgotten National Brotherhood Week, Boy Scouts (those noble little bastions of decency), smut and religion, Tom Lehrer’s brilliant, hilarious songs spare no one,” a press release says of the coming production of “Tomfoolery” playing at Fountain Hills Theater Aug. 18 to Sept. 3. “Send-ups of environmental pollution, nuclear annihilation and drugs abound, employing every genre of song from calypso, pastoral, torch song spoofs and over-the-top finales,” according to a press release.

Rated PG 14+, “Tomfoolery” asks audiences to bring a sense of humor to fully enjoy this revue of the satirical and humorous songs of Tom Lehrer, whose songs – written in the 50s and 60s – still resonate today.