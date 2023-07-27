“From ‘Poisoning Pigeons in the Park’ to numbers about the periodic table, the long-forgotten National Brotherhood Week, Boy Scouts (those noble little bastions of decency), smut and religion, Tom Lehrer’s brilliant, hilarious songs spare no one,” a press release says of the coming production of “Tomfoolery” playing at Fountain Hills Theater Aug. 18 to Sept. 3. “Send-ups of environmental pollution, nuclear annihilation and drugs abound, employing every genre of song from calypso, pastoral, torch song spoofs and over-the-top finales,” according to a press release.
Rated PG 14+, “Tomfoolery” asks audiences to bring a sense of humor to fully enjoy this revue of the satirical and humorous songs of Tom Lehrer, whose songs – written in the 50s and 60s – still resonate today.
“My biggest fear is someone may leave without having been offended,” Wayne Peck said, a cast member for “Tomfoolery.”
Director Ben Tyler is eager to bring this production to FHT’s Mainstage Too.
“Topical or political humor normally has a pretty short shelf life,” Tyler said. “For example, you don't hear many Barry Goldwater jokes these days. But during the time when Barry was the butt of many a knee slapper, Tom Lehrer was writing some of his best material.”
Tyler says that songs written by Lehrer spoofing nuclear proliferation, civil rights and the great religious controversy that came to be known as Vatican II are still relevant, still controversial and still funny some 60 years later.
“Some of us are old enough to remember those days, but many are just now discovering the genius of a Cold War era physicist named Tom Lehrer and the many songs he dashed off in his spare time,” Tyler said.
“Tomfoolery” is directed by Ben Tyler, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick. “Tomfoolery” stars Megan Farinella, Hilary Hirsch, Roy Hunt and Wayne Peck. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
“Tomfoolery” will play from Aug. 18 to Sept 3 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 and seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are also available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 ext. 3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10: a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 ext. 7.