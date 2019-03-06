A shy Englishman takes a much-needed holiday to a fishing lodge in the state of Georgia with his good friend, Froggy.
In order for his shy friend to avoid social interaction, Froggy informs the other guests at the lodge that Charlie speaks no English.
One by one, the cast of outrageous characters freely confides in him, one secret after another, unleashing intrigue, outrage and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“The Foreigner” opens Friday, March 8, on the Mainstage at Fountain Hills Theater.
Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. tickets are $12 to $30 and available online at fhtaz.org, or by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3.