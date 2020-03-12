The slap-stick comedy is the story of an inexperienced PTA group trying to save their bankrupt “School for Unusual Children” in Fountain Hills Theater’s production, “Footlight Frenzy.”
The show is on stage now through March 22.
The PTA mounts an ambitious benefit play written by a has-been Broadway director. His near hysterical direction and the group's questionable talent turn the production into a shambles.
This is fast and furious theatrics of the first order, with the audience watching the fun from the “back” of the stage.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and younger. They are available online at fhtaz.org, or by calling the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.