“My First Time” continues at Fountain Hills Theater.
In 1998, a decade before blogging began, a website was created allowing people to anonymously share their own true stories about their “first times.”
Now, these true stories and all the unique characters in them are brought to life in this hysterical, touching and sometimes edgy play.
Tickets for the production are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays..
Individual tickets are $35for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Veteran and active duty discounts, as well as group rates and student rush discounts are available.
The play is produced by Peter J. Hill and directed by David Chorley. It stars Portia Beacham, Cae Collmar, Roger Prenger and Brandon Renfro.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Recommended for mature audiences, the play runs through Sept. 1. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.