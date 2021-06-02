Tickets are available for Fountain Hills Theater’s final performances of “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin.”
Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for those 17 and younger. Purchase tickets online at fhtaz.org, or through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
The show runs through Sunday, June 6. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. All shows are held indoors on the Mainstage.
The Copperstate Production’s show celebrates the essence of the Old West. Filled with classic western songs and populated by steely-eyed gunslingers, pious padres, rock-jawed lawmen and saloon gals with hearts of gold, the musical proves how the West was fun.
“The Ballad of Buzzard Basin” is written and directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Tom Mangum and choreographed by Noel Irick.
The show stars Karissa Anderson-Self; Bob Feugate; Alex Gonzalez; Henry Male; Jay Melberg; and Daniel Tanner. Hill, Mangum and Irick also are in the show.
Copperstate Productions and Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of their patrons, staff and performers. They will closely follow CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility.
Indoor seating will be limited and socially distanced. The theater will be thoroughly cleaned before each show.