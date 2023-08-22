AriZoni nominations

Standing are, from left, Elias Matthews and Dan Marburger performing in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time,” which garnered five total nominations from this year’s ariZoni Awards, including Matthews for Best Actor in a Major Role in a Play. Winners will be announced Oct. 2. (Submitted photo by Fountain Hills Theater)

The Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) has received 26 nominations from the ariZoni Awards of Theatre Excellence. The nominations are for various categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Overall Production, Best Properties Design, best Director, Best Costume and Set Design.

The list of nominations is included here, most prominently being FHT’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time,” which garnered five total nominations including Best Director (Ben Tyler), Best Actress in a Major Role in a Play (Cindy Pruett), Best Actor in a Major Role in a Play (Elias Matthews), Best Properties Design (Alisa and Bob Feugate) and Best Media Design (Ben Tyler and Ross Collins).