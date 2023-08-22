The Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) has received 26 nominations from the ariZoni Awards of Theatre Excellence. The nominations are for various categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Overall Production, Best Properties Design, best Director, Best Costume and Set Design.
The list of nominations is included here, most prominently being FHT’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time,” which garnered five total nominations including Best Director (Ben Tyler), Best Actress in a Major Role in a Play (Cindy Pruett), Best Actor in a Major Role in a Play (Elias Matthews), Best Properties Design (Alisa and Bob Feugate) and Best Media Design (Ben Tyler and Ross Collins).
Other nominations were Best Overall Production/Play (“Misery”), Best Overall Production/Musical (“Little Shop of Horrors”), Best Actor in a Major Role in a Play (Ben Tyler for “Solitary Confinement”), Best Actor in Major Role in a Youth Musical (Tristan Foushee for “Newsies”), Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Cindy Pruett for “Angels in America”), Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical (Gracie Schitkovitz and Kathleen Berger for “Beauty and the Beast”), Best Supporting Actors in a Musical (Matthew Dodaro for Beauty and the Beast and Alex Gonzalez for Little Shop of Horrors), Best Director of a Play (Chris R. Chávez for “Angels in America”), Best Scenic Design (Peter J. Hill for “Misery”), Costume Design (Mickey Courtney for “Beauty and the Beast”), Best Sound Design Youth Theater (Ross Collins for “Disney’s Newsies”), Property Design (Allison Hacker and Patty Torrilhon for “Misery” and “Gaslight” and Patty Torrilhon for “Solitary Confinement”), Best Media Design (Chris R. Chávez for “Angels in America” and Ross Collins and Ben Tyler for “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time”) Media Design Youth Theater (Ross Collins for “Mumblety Peg”) and Artistic Specialization (Seikai Ishizuka for live piano in “Scapin’”).
The annual ariZoni Awards ceremony will be held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 2, where winners will be announced.
The ariZoni Awards is a non-profit organization created to promote the visibility and support the growth of theatre in the Valley of the Sun and Maricopa County. Over the past 30 years, the main focus of the organization has been on an annual awards ceremony during which awards are given annually to artists after a rigorous adjudication process whereby nearly 100 trained adjudicators attend and adjudicate more than 200 productions each season.