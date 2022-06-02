Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) is excited to offer a wide variety of summer camps for youth ages 5 to 16. Campers will experience the magic of musical theater alongside professional teaching artists who provide real-world training in acting, singing and dance.
Fun and interactive classes in these three disciplines will help build their skills and self-confidence. Campers will learn how to work together as an ensemble to bring their performances to life.
Two fully staged, three-week performance camps will be offered: June 6-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. features Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr,” and July 5-22from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. features “The Grunch.”
Each camp features two performance academies; one for ages 8 to 11 and one for ages 12 to 16. Each academy will learn and practice separately each morning before coming together in the afternoons to rehearse the production together.
A concurrent Tech and Production/Tech camp will also be offered June 6-24 and July 5-22 for youth who are more interested in behind-the-scenes and want to learn how a production is created from behind the curtain. Instructors experienced in this field will teach students about working backstage, running light and sound boards, handling props and much more. Camps will end with two ticketed evening performances.
For youngsters ages 5 to 9, FHT offers Imagination Theater, flexible half-day camps featuring singing, dancing and acting out the most popular scenes and songs from stage and screen. Their confidence will grow as they learn through the magical environment of the theater, theater activities and games. Two sessions will be offered: June 6-24 afternoons from 12 to 3p.m., and July 5-22 mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Parents can choose to sign up for all three weeks, for two weeks or for just a single week as best suits their schedule.
For campers ages 10 to 16 interested in film, FHT offers two, one-week full day camps focused on Commercial, TV and Film Acting: June 27 to July 1 and July 25-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students perform and film actual scripts, then watch the results with constructive direction. Throughout the process, students learn the difference between stage and film acting, the forms of auditioning for on-camera and the techniques for performance and movement.
Limited scholarships are available. For more details, visit the FHT website at fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661 x3.