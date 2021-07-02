Tickets are now on sale for Fountain Hills Theater’s 2021-22 season.
For the first time in more than a year, the theater’s season will be held on stages inside the theater. COVID-19 prevented most productions from taking place, although Fountain Hills Theater and Copperstate Productions took shows outside on the Kern Entertainment stage, giving theatergoers a chance to see live theater and enjoy lots of music and entertainment.
The new season gets underway Friday, Aug. 20, when Artistic Director Peter J. Hill transforms himself into George Burns in “Say Goodnight, Gracie.” That show runs through Sept. 5 on Mainstage Too.
The opening production on the Mainstage is Neil Simon’s “Rumors.” It will play Sept. 10-26, followed by the Mainstage musical, “Million Dollar Quartet,” Oct. 15-31.
Next up is “Disenchanted” on Mainstage Too Nov. 5-21. “13 Days of Christmas,” another Mainstage musical will play Dec. 3-19.
A surprise musical on Mainstage Too opens the 2022 season from Jan. 7-23. “Grease,” the next Mainstage musical opens Jan. 28 and continues through Feb. 13.
“Ripcord” opens on Mainstage March 18 and continues through April 3. “Suds” will be on Mainstage Too April 15 until May 1. The last Mainstage musical is “Nunsense,” which opens May 6 and runs through May 22.
Fountain Hills Youth Theater season begins Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 10 when “Captain Preston, The Pirate Scourge” opens. “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells” runs Dec. 3-Dec. 19.
“Little Women” will be performed Feb. 25 through March 6. The youth’s final show is “Disney Winnie the Pooh Kids” June 3-12.
Tickets for Mainstage and Mainstage Too are $35; $18 for youth/student; and $30 for seniors 60+ each Thursday.
Youth Theater tickets are $18 for adults and for youth/students.
Packages also are available. Patrons can save up to $50 with a 10-ticket season flex pass for $300.
Save up to $20 with a six-ticket season flex pass.
A 10-ticket Youth Theater flex pass is $150, a savings up to $30.
Call 480-837-9661, ext. 3, to make reservations, or visit fhtaz.org. All productions will be held at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.