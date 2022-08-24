Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 98F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.