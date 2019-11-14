“Man of La Mancha” continues its run at Fountain Hills Theater.
Based on Miguel de Cervantes’ epic 17th century novel, “Don Quixote,”the story is set in the context of the Spanish Inquisition. The mad Don Quixote may think a windmill is a giant and a tavern is a castle, but he also transforms a wretched woman into a beautiful lady, and proves that an old man’s belief can truly make him a knight.
“Man of La Mancha” is one of the first shows to set historical literature to music. The show features such songs as “Dulcinea” and the famous standard, “Quest,” more widely known as “The Impossible Dream.”
Tickets are available by calling 480-837-9661, ext. 3 (Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.) or online at fhtaz.org. They are $35 for adults and $18 for young people 17 and younger.
The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 24. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Shows are at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. on Mainstage Too.