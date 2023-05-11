Fountain Hills Theater finishes its run of the Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” this weekend. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a “truly remarkable theatrical experience that will change how you experience everyday life,” a press release read.
Based on the international best-selling book, the play takes the audience inside the mind of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old autistic math savant who talks in loud declamatory sentences, has never ventured beyond the end of his street, doesn’t do “chat” and can’t stand to be touched. When he discovers that his neighbor’s dog has been murdered and that he has fallen under suspicion, Boone sets out to solve the crime, embarking on a journey that will upend his world.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is rated PG for language. Recommended for ages 14 and older. This production contains bright lights, loud sounds and projections that may be upsetting for those with high-sensory disorders.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. It is directed by Ben Tyler and stars Elias Matthews, Cindy Pruett, Dan Marburger, Amani Mckenzie, Donna Kaufman, Roger Prenger, Grant Roberts, Arthur Kilduff, Cheye Bieber and Cynthia Elek.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will play through May 14 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.