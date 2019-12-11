The spirit of the season is captured by Fountain Hills Theater’s production, “A Christmas Carol – The Musical.”
The production takes the spirit of the season, wraps it in original melodies and ties it with holiday magic. The show runs through Dec. 22.
“A Christmas Carol – The Musical” is an original adaptation written by Fountain Hills Theater’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, with music and lyrics by Hill and Jay Melberg.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on Thursday performances.
Tickets are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3 or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are on Mainstage Too, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.