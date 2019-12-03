“A Christmas Carol – The Musical” opens at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, Dec. 6.
The production takes the spirit of the season, wraps it in original melodies and ties it with holiday magic. The show runs through Dec. 22.
“A Christmas Carol” is based on Charles Dickens’ classic. It tells the tale of the miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by ghosts of Christmases past, present and future, hoping to change his destiny and save his soul.
“A Christmas Carol – The Musical” is an original adaptation written by Fountain Hills Theater’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, with music and lyrics by Hill and Jay Melberg.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on Thursday performances.
Tickets are available through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3 or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are on Mainstage Too, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.