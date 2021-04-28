“The Ballad of Buzzard Basin” opens at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, May 14.
For the first time in more than a year, the matinee performances of “Buzzard” will be held on the Mainstage.
Other performances of this brand new, old-time cowboy musical will be held on the Kern Entertainment Outdoor Stage at Fountain Hills Theater.
Evening performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows get underway on the Mainstage at 2 p.m. each Sunday through June 6.
Tickets are on sale now and available for $35 for adults and $18 for those 17 and younger. Purchase tickets online at fhtaz.org, or through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
The Copperstate Production’s show celebrates the essence of the Old West. Filled with classic western songs and populated by steely-eyed gunslingers, pious padres, rock-jawed lawmen and saloon gals with hearts of gold, the World Premier musical proves how the West was fun.
“The Ballad of Buzzard Basin” is written and directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Tom Mangum and choreographed by Noel Irick.
The show stars Karissa Anderson-Self (“South Pacific”); Bob Feugate (“Crazy for You,” “Our Town”); Henry Male (“We Will Rock You,” “Cabaret”); Jay Melberg (“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story,” “Man of LaMancha”); Daniel Tanner (“Footlight Frenzy,” “Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder”) and Alex Gonzalez (“A Beautiful Noise,” “All Shook Up,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”).
Others starring include Director Peter J. Hill; Choreographer Noel Irick (“Young Frankenstein,” “Cabaret”); and Music Director Tom Mangum (“Ring of Fire,” Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story”).
Copperstate Productions and Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of their patrons, staff and performers. They will closely follow CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility, and the wearing of face masks inside the facilities, for staff and patrons, is currently mandated by Maricopa County. Check the website for updated information.
Indoor seating will be limited and socially distanced. The theater will be thoroughly cleaned before each matinee. Masks are required inside the theater.