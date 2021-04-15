A brand new, old-time cowboy musical will hit the Kern Entertainment Outdoor Stage at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, May 14.
The Copperstate Productions show, “The Ballad of Buzzard Basin,” celebrates the essence of the Old West. Filled with classic western songs and populated by steely-eyed gunslingers, pious padres, rock-jawed lawmen and saloon gals with hearts of gold, the World Premier musical proves how the West was fun.
“The Ballad of Buzzard Basin” is written and directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Tom Mangum and choreographed by Noel Irick.
The show plays from May 14 through June 6. Tickets are on sale now and available for $35 for adults and $18 for those 17 and younger. Purchase tickets online at fhtaz.org, or through the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee times have changed to 5 p.m. All shows are at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Copperstate Productions and Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of their patrons, staff and performers. They will closely follow CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility, and the wearing of face masks inside the facilities, for staff and patrons, is currently mandated by Maricopa County. Check the website for updated information.