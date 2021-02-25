“Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story” wraps up its run at Fountain Hills Theater’s outdoor theater Sunday, Feb. 28.
Tickets for the Copperstate Productions’ “show are still available.
The show will be performed Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. Tickets are available through the theater box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org.
Fountain Hills Theater’s Outdoor Theater is provided and sponsored by Kern Entertainment.
Copperstate Productions and Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of patrons, staff and actors. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility.