Fountain Hills Theater wraps up its BrockWay concert series with two more weekends of events.
All shows will be held on the drive-in theater stage provided by Kern Entertainment.
“Voulez-Vous: A Disco Inferno” will be held Friday, Oct. 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. The parking lot opens at 7 p.m.
The show is described as a hot disco party that will have you longing to put on your boogie shoes and get down with local celebrities Matrivius Avent Trisha Ditsworth, James Gish and Shani Barrett. The show will feature hits from ABBA, The BeeGees, Donna Summer, The Village People and more.
The following night, Saturday, Oct. 24, “Some Like It Yacht” takes the stage. The parking lot opens at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
The audience will embark on a musical cruise through the best soft rock hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Songs like “Come Sail Away” and “Ride Like the Wind” with Cheesy Cheese and Mark 4man cover music by the Doobie Brothers, Hall and Oates, Toto and others.
On the following weekend, “BrockWay” will feature Broadway standards with an innovative rock edge. BrockStars Sam Primack, Sean Mullaney, Alex Ncube, Lynzee 4man and Alyssa Chiarello will be back by a live band featuring Mark 4man and Cheesy Cheese. That show is set for Friday, Oct. 30, starting at 7:30 p.m.
BrockWay wraps up its run with two shows Saturday, Oct. 31. “Monster Mash” will be on stage at 4 and again at 7:30 p.m. The parking lot opens at 3:30 p.m.
Zombies, ghosts and ghouls are invited to the fun, Halloween-themed event, “Monster Mash.” Guests are invited to dress in their favorite costumes. They can “time war” with the Witch Doctor and the Werewolves of London as Transylvania descendants Lynzee 4man, Nick Moulton and Anny Jetson rock out with the Pumpkin King Band with songs such as “Thriller,” “Evil Woman” and “Superstition.”
Vehicle passes for all shows are $45 for up to four people and $17 for chair spots (bring your own chair). Children 12 and younger are $12.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit fhtaz.org, or call the box office, 480-837-9661, ext. 3.
The shows will be held in the parking lot at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Shows are presented by BrockPro Entertainment.