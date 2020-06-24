The world’s first and only interactive Broadway musical opens at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, July 10, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 16.
Copperstate Productions is bringing “Broadway Jukebox” back to the local theater.
All possible precautions are being implemented to ensure patrons’ safety including disinfecting all public surfaces before each performance, limiting ticket sales to less than 50 percent capacity, requiring cooperative seating and encouraging social distancing.
“Broadway Jukebox” is produced by Copperstate Productions, created and directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed and accompanied by Jay Melberg.
When no two shows are ever the same, productions can be challenging. As exciting for the performers as it is for the audience, a good part of the show takes place backstage out of the audience’s sight. “Broadway Jukebox” requires a cast of actors whose versatility is put to the test each night as they adapt to the demands of each evening’s audience.
In the half hour before curtain, the cast mingles with the audience and collects their jukebox requests for the evening. Those selections are taken backstage where the choices are quickly tallied, and the most requested songs are compiled. With the help of the staff, songs are frantically put in dramatic and comedic order, divided by style, duets and ensemble numbers and then with literally only minutes to go until curtain, the final list is copied on to a giant whiteboard which is posted backstage, just in time for the cast to make their first entrance.
“Broadway Jukebox” returns to Fountain Hills after several successful productions throughout the Valley. Created in 1999 by Valley veteran Peter J. Hill, “Broadway Jukebox” was awarded Best Production by the AriZoni Awards and recognized as Outstanding Production of the year by The Mesa Tribune and The Arizona Republic.
“Broadway Jukebox” stars Lacey Dixon, Victoria Fairclough, Alex Gonzalez, Noel Irick, Michael Wallot and Kyle Webb.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $33 for adults and $18 for children 17 and under and students with IDs. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater, at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or at fhtaz.org. Limited Box Office hours are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.