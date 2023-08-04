Tomfoolery Ben Tyler

Ben Tyler is the director of “Tomfoolery.” (Submitted photo)

Mathematician, physicist, musical theater professor and satirical comedian, Tom Lehrer was once a popular household name in America. A political satirist with a musical ear, Lehrer used his life experiences as fodder for his comedic productions.

“You don’t meet many people who have an artistic side and are super math people. They’re usually one or the other,” Ben Tyler said, director of “Tomfoolery,” a musical revue at Fountain Hills Theater that features many of Lehrer’s hits including, “When You Are Old and Grey,” “Poisoning Pigeons in the Park” and “The Old Dope Peddler.”