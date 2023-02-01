Beauty 2.JPG

Fountain Hills Theater has included an additional weekend of shows to the highly anticipation musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” with tickets now available Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and a final matinee on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.

This fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful young girl to regain his humanity.