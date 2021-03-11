“Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond”
opens on the Kern Entertainment outdoor stage at Fountain Hills Theater Friday, March 12.
Tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. They are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“Beautiful Noise” is part of the theater’s continuing socially distanced theater productions which have included “4 on the Floor,” “Broadway Jukebox,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story.”
Copperstate’s production of “Beautiful Noise” celebrates the music of this classic American singer/songwriter with a stage production featuring greatest hits such as “I’m a Believer,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and others.
Performed by an all-star cast that includes Elizabeth Bridgewater (“Disenchanted”); Lacey Dixon (“Broadway Jukebox”); Brianne Gobeski
(“Into the Woods”); Alex Gonzalez (“Buddy,” “South Pacific” and more);
Adam Quinn (“Mamma Mia”); and Brian Hoffman (“4 on the Floor”).
“Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond” is produced by Copperstate Productions in cooperation with Fountain Hills Theater, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick.
Copperstate Productions and The Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of its patrons, performers and staff. CDC safety recommendations and local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed closely.
Hand-sanitizing stations are located throughout the venue, and wearing of face masks inside the facilities for staff and patrons is currently mandated by Maricopa County.
The Fountain Hills Outdoor Theater, sponsored by Kern Entertainment, is comfortable, convenient and safe. The outdoor venue features 15 heated “stations” seating up to six patrons per station. Each station is reserved for a single party and no party will be seated with other patrons.
Each station is eight feet from any other station and provided with a large patio space heater for comfort on chilly nights. Masks are required for all attendees and staff.
Patrons also may request one of eight stage-viewable parking spots, which allow them to remain in their cars or sit outside their cars and tailgate.