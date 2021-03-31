“Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond” continues at Fountain Hills Theater.
Performances on the Kern Entertainment outdoor stage are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sunday, April 11.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. They are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Copperstate’s production of “Beautiful Noise” celebrates the music of the classic American singer/songwriter with a stage production featuring Diamond’s greatest hits including “I’m a Believer,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and others.
The Fountain Hills Outdoor Theater, sponsored by Kern Entertainment, is comfortable, convenient and safe. Masks are required for all attendees and staff. Seating is distanced and in pods. A limited number of parking spots are available for those who wish to remain in their cars to watch the show.