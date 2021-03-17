Tickets for “Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond” are available.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. They are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through April 11.
Copperstate’s production of “Beautiful Noise” celebrates the music of this classic American singer/songwriter with a stage production featuring his greatest hits such as “I’m a Believer,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and others.
The Fountain Hills Outdoor Theater, sponsored by Kern Entertainment, is comfortable, convenient and safe. Masks are required for all attendees and staff.