It is the final weekend for “Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond” at Fountain Hills Theater.
The final performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 9, 10 and 11, on the Kern Entertainment outdoor stage. The shows Friday and Saturday begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s matinee is at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. They are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Copperstate’s production of “Beautiful Noise” celebrates the music of Neil Diamond, a classic American singer/songwriter. The production features such hits as I’m a Believer,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and others.
Performed by an all-star cast that includes Elizabeth Bridgewater (“Disenchanted”); Lacey Dixon (“Broadway Jukebox”); Brianne Gobeski
(“Into the Woods”); Alex Gonzalez (“Buddy,” “South Pacific” and more);
Adam Quinn (“Mamma Mia”); and Brian Hoffman (“4 on the Floor”).
“Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond” is produced by Copperstate Productions in cooperation with Fountain Hills Theater, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick.