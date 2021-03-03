“Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond” returns to Fountain Hills with the production by Copperstate Productions.
The play opens on the Kern Entertainment outdoor stage Friday, March 12, and continues through Sunday, April 11. Tickets are on sale now.
Rising from humble roots in working class Brooklyn to international acclaim, Neil Diamond became one of the best-selling recording artists of the 20th century. He also is a dynamic famed touring act and skilled songwriter whose compositions produced numerous hits for himself and other artists.
In a career that started in the early 1960s as a staff songwriter at the legendary songwriting institution, the Brill Building, he soon transitioned to performing and recording his own songs, finding success among the emerging pop singer/songwriter market with early highlights such as “Solitary Man” and “Kentucky Woman.”
He remained on top of the charts and began ambitious projects such as the Grammy Award-winning “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” soundtrack and the 1976 conceptual “Beautiful Noise” album.
Diamon continued to tour, release music and accumulate honors including induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kennedy Center Honors and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.
During a 2018 world tour celebrating his five decades in music, it was revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, ending his live career. However, he remained active in the studio, returing with 2020’s “Classic Diamonds.”
Copperstate’s production of “Beautiful Noise” celebrates the music of this classic American singer/songwriter with a stage production featuring greatest hits such as “I’m a Believer,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and others.
Performed by an all-star cast that includes Elizabeth Bridgewater (“Disenchanted”); Lacey Dixon (“Broadway Jukebox”); Brianne Gobeski (“Into the Woods”); Alex Gonzalez (“Buddy,” “South Pacific” and more);
Adam Quinn (“Mamma Mia”); and Brian Hoffman (“4 on the Floor”).
“Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond” is produced by Copperstate Productions in cooperation with Fountain Hills Theater, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for children 17 and younger. They are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3, or online at fhtaz.org. Box office hours are noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Copperstate Productions and The Fountain Hills Theater are committed to the safety of its patrons, performers and staff. CDC safety recommendations and local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed closely.
Hand-sanitizing stations are located throughout the venue, and wearing of face masks inside the facilities for staff and patrons is currently mandated by Maricopa County.
The Fountain Hills Outdoor Theater, sponsored by Kern Entertainment, is comfortable, convenient and safe. The outdoor venue features 15 heated “stations” seating up to six patrons per station. Each station is reserved for a single party and no party will be seated with other patrons.
Each station is eight feet from any other station and provided with a large patio space heater for comfort on chilly nights. Masks are required for all attendees and staff.
Patrons also may request one of eight stage-viewable parking spots, which allow them to remain in their cars or sit outside their cars and tailgate
“Beautiful Noise” is part of the theater’s continuing socially distanced theater productions which have included “4 on the Floor,” “Broadway Jukebox,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story.”