The community is invited to attend the world premiere of “All Dolled Up - A New Musical.” This Barbie-inspired show features third grade mean girls, Madison, Ivy and Piper, who are no match for Darbie Doll, her boyfriend, Ben, and all her sisters.
This 60-minute musical is written by mother/daughter playwrights, Shannon Underwood and Laguna Elementary Student, Paige Underwood. They incorporated grandpa and grandma into the production, Will and Patti Hegarty, writing new songs for the musical.
Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT) produces shows from young playwrights including “All Dolled Up - A New Musical,” which started as an award-winning monologue that Paige and her mother wrote together. Paige first performed the monologue at the East Valley’s Got Talent Show and won first place in the junior division.
“All Dolled Up - A New Musical” is the culmination of a two-week summer day camp. Students ages five-14 work on singing, dancing and acting while rehearsing for the show. The public is invited to attend the costumed show on the final day, Friday, June 9, with performances at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
“Kids and parents who are fans of the show, ‘Life in the Dreamhouse,’ or played with Barbie dolls as kids will get a big kick out of this fun parody of the world of Barbie,” a press release said of the event. “Paige Productions is excited to present this show as a fully costumed performance this summer.”
Fountain Hills, Mesa, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale students will be performing in the show including Alexander Stahlman, Aliya Holzkopf, Jocelyn Carrol, Anya Holzkopf, Aubrey Erdos, Ava Perez, Bryce Andrews, Brooklyn Schritter, Charlotte Vick, McKenna Vick, Delaney Wellman, Faith Andrews, Frankie Benevento, Kaylee Morrissey, Kasey Brown, Ziv Palles, Libby Wellman, Gigi Michaels, Lydia Hill, Melody Belle, Millie Shemen, Natalie Southard, Odessa Graham, Paige Underwood, Parker Taylor, Preston Taylor, Tatum Gray, Harlequin Kohler, Topanga Kohler and Stella Buck.
The performances on Friday, June 9, will be held at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at paigeproductionsAZ.com.