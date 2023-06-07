Paige Productions – All Dolled Up.jpg

The community is invited to attend the world premiere of “All Dolled Up - A New Musical.” This Barbie-inspired show features third grade mean girls, Madison, Ivy and Piper, who are no match for Darbie Doll, her boyfriend, Ben, and all her sisters.

This 60-minute musical is written by mother/daughter playwrights, Shannon Underwood and Laguna Elementary Student, Paige Underwood. They incorporated grandpa and grandma into the production, Will and Patti Hegarty, writing new songs for the musical.