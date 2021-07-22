Fountain Hills Youth Theater has scheduled auditions for its opening show, “Captain Preston: The Pirate Scourge.”
Auditions are set for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9 and 10, with callbacks Wednesday, Aug. 11. All auditions start at 5:45 p.m. at the theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Video auditions will be accepted, but auditioners must be available to attend callbacks Wednesday, Aug. 11. Send a link to your video to: ross@fhtaz.org.
Visit bit.ly/prestonauditions to select an audition time and to download the audition form found in the audition packet. Complete the form prior to the audition.
“Captain Preston: The Pirate Scourge” is an original musical comedy by the award-winning team of Ross Collins and Miciah Dodge. It follows the story of Captain Preston, a pirate who is trying to make a name for himself, and the governor's bored daughter, Wendy, who join forces to find the fabled Pearl of Poseidon and, at the same time, bring down the evil pirate Redfang.
This pirate romp is full of laughs and toe-tapping tunes. Ross Collins directs, with musical direction by Miciah Dodge.
“Captain Preston: The Pirate Scourge” will play Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10 (with possible extensions to Oct. 17).
All rehearsals will start Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. Rehearsals will be held at the theater. A copy of the rehearsal schedule is included in the audition packet.
“Captain Preston: The Pirate Scourge” will be auditioning roles for five males and seven females and eight non-gender specific roles for actors between the ages of 8 to 19.
Auditioners should prepare a one- to two-minute comedic monologue and 16 bars of an upbeat song or ballad and be dressed to move. Bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. CDs or recorded accompaniment must be music only with no vocal assist. Bring any special connectors needed (dongles, adapters, etc.) necessary for your playback device. Also, bring resume and headshot or school photo.