The ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence for the 2021-2022 season have been announced for the over 30 participating Valley non-professional theaters.
Fountain Hills Theater has been nominated for 38 awards and winners will be announced at the annual ariZoni Awards ceremony at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 3.
The Mainstage production of “Million Dollar Quartet” garnered 12 nominations, including for Best Overall Musical, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Actress, two Best Actors, a Supporting Actor and numerous technical categories.
Fountain Hills Youth Theater received 18 nominations, with their production of “Little Women” receiving nine nominations, including Best Overall Production of a Play, several Best Actresses and Supporting Actress and Best Director nominations. Since 1994, Fountain Hills Theater and FHT Youth Theater have received over 800 nominations.
*Overall Production of a Play: “Ripcord.”
*Overall Production of a Musical: “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Actress in a Major Role in a Play: Barbara McBain in “Ripcord.”
*Actress in a Major Role in a Musical: Stephanie Elizabeth Clark in “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Actress in a Major Role in a Musical: Brianne Gobeski in “Nunsense.”
*Actress in a Major Role in a Musical: Kori Stearns in “SUDS.”
*Actor in a Major Role in a Musical: Christian Luke Ottinger in “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Actor in a Major Role in a Musical: Tom Mangum in “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Daniel Tanner in “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Media Design: Peter J. Hill for “Grease.”
*Media Design: Ross Collins for “Say Goodnight, Gracie.”
*Original Writing: Peter J. Hill for “13 Days of Christmas.”
*Property Design: Linda Ferington and Patty Torrilhon for “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Lighting Design: Peter J. Hill for “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Scenic Design: Peter J. Hill for “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Sound Design: Ross Collins for “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Choreography: Noel Irick for “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Musical Direction: Jay Melberg for “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Director: Peter J. Hill for “Million Dollar Quartet.”
*Director: Debby Rosenthal for “SUDS.”
Youth Theater Nominations:
*Overall Production of a Play: “Little Women.”
*Overall Production of a Musical: Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh.”
*Director: Ross Collins for “Little Women.”
*Actress in a Major Role in a Play: Lilli Danseglio in “Little Women.”
*Actress in a Major Role in a Play: Shayla Forero in “Little Women.”
*Actress in a Major Role in a Play: Tess Willingham in “Little Women.”
*Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play: Riley Wiggins in “Little Women.”
*Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play: Shannon Gyger in “Little Women.”
*Media Design: Ross Collins for Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh.”