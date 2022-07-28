ANNIE Kids 2.jpg

“Annie KIDS” performs four shows at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Looking for some summer fun? Bring the entire family to see everyone’s favorite little red-haired orphan in “Annie KIDS.” This production features 30 performers, ages 5 to 14, and two local girls sharing the starring role. Aliya Holzkopf and Emma Ferris will be featured as Annie. Both young performers will take the lead in two of the four shows.