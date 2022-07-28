“Annie KIDS” performs four shows at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Looking for some summer fun? Bring the entire family to see everyone’s favorite little red-haired orphan in “Annie KIDS.” This production features 30 performers, ages 5 to 14, and two local girls sharing the starring role. Aliya Holzkopf and Emma Ferris will be featured as Annie. Both young performers will take the lead in two of the four shows.
Join Annie, Molly, Miss Hannigan, Daddy Warbucks and the rest of the colorful characters in this beloved show. Theatergoers will recognize songs such as, “It’s a Hard Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” and the show-stopping song, “Tomorrow.” Organizers say this is a heartwarming and nostalgic show for all ages.
Disney’s “Annie KIDS” is directed by Fountain Hills resident Paige Beckman, and the staff at Paige Productions Youth Theater (PYT). Beckman has been instructing youth theater in Fountain Hills for more than 12 years.
PYT offers kids and teens fresh performance opportunities in the Phoenix east Valley. PYT works under a limited rehearsal schedule, allowing students to participate in theater, not just in the summer, but year-round. This format allows kids to participate in other shows, school activities, studio dance programs and sports while prepping for a theatrical production.
Disney’s “Annie KIDS” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI at MTIShows.com.