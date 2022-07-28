Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.