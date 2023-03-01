Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) announces the opening of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Angels in America: Part One, Millennium Approaches.”
“Angels in America: Part One, Millennium Approaches” is a metaphorical and symbolic vision of America during the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.
In Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play set in New York City, a gay man is abandoned by his lover when he contracts the AIDS virus, and a closeted Mormon lawyer's marriage to his pill-popping wife stalls.
Other characters include the infamous McCarthy-ite lawyer Roy Cohn, the former drag queen who works as a nurse Ethel Rosenberg and an angel.
“Angels in America is an epic drama that has deservedly earned awards for its portrayal of contemporary America - its mixture of brutal reality and miraculous fantasy, its tragedy and comedy, cruelties and compassion,” a press release reads.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the play’s Broadway premiere. Awards for the show includes a Pulitzer Prize for Drama (1993) and a Tony Award (1993) for Best Play.
“Angels in America: Part One, Millennium Approaches” is directed by Chris R. Chávez and stars Rob Allocca, Frederick Alphonso, Keith Chandler, Debra Lyman, Katie Marburger, Cindy Pruett, Van Rockwell and Pat Russel. Presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
This presentation is rated R for sexual situations, language and adult content. For Mature audiences 18 and older.
“Angels in America: Part One, Millennium Approaches” will play March 3 through March 19. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 and seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office by calling 480- 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director Peter J. Hill at 480-837-9661 x7.