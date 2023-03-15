angels in america.JPG

Fountain Hills Theater (FHT) is showing the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Angels in America: Part One, Millennium Approaches.”

“Angels in America: Part One, Millennium Approaches” is a metaphorical and symbolic vision of America during the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.